Mugshots : Madison County : 8/08/23 – 8/09/23

William Donald William Donald: Sex offender registry violations

Brant Reyes Brant Reyes: Aggravated assault

Franklin Gordon Franklin Gordon: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism (domestic)

Tavien Downs Tavien Downs: Simple domestic assault, vandalism (domestic)

Valentin Gonzales-Villanueva Valentin Gonzales-Villanueva: Shoplifting/theft of property

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/08/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/09/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.