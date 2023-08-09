Mugshots : Madison County : 8/08/23 – 8/09/23
William Donald
William Donald: Sex offender registry violations
Brant Reyes
Brant Reyes: Aggravated assault
Franklin Gordon
Franklin Gordon: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism (domestic)
Tavien Downs
Tavien Downs: Simple domestic assault, vandalism (domestic)
Valentin Gonzales-Villanueva
Valentin Gonzales-Villanueva: Shoplifting/theft of property
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/08/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/09/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.