Representative shares reaction to governor’s proclamation

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a proclamation ahead of an upcoming special legislative session.

The proclamation addresses public safety in Tennessee following the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

Governor Lee emphasized the need to enhance public safety while safeguarding citizens’ constitutional rights.

The proclamation encompasses 18 different topics that Governor Lee wants lawmakers to prioritize.

These topics include mental health, school safety policies and plans, consideration of individuals with access to firearms, and age restrictions on gun acquisition.

State Representative Johnny Shaw shared his perspective on the proclamation.

“I think the governor issued this to indicate the areas we’ll be focusing on, but what he released doesn’t directly address firearms. It indirectly touches on it. Hopefully, by the time we reach the special session, there will be more concrete measures,” Shaw said.

The Tennessee General Assembly is set to convene on August 21.

