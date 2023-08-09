Ronald Maurice Elder fell asleep with the Lord on August 7, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Ron was an avid hunter, an outdoorsman and a master storyteller who had a passion for history, especially the history of LaGrange, Tennessee, his hometown for nearly 30 years. He cherished the time he spent with his buddies in the dove field and the duck blind, and he especially enjoyed pheasant hunting in South Dakota.

Ron was born in Waverly, Tennessee and spent his childhood in several small towns in Middle Tennessee before settling in West Tennessee, where he attended White Station High School and Memphis State University. At MSU, he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and remained lifelong friends with many of his fraternity brothers.

Ron was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a steadfast friend. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Fiser Elder, his daughter Sace Elder and her husband Jonathan and their child Rosa, and his daughter Chris Woller, and her husband Darren, and their children Ava, Eli, and Avery. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henderson Elder and Billie Imogene Paxton Elder as well as his beloved dog, Dakota.

A visitation for Mr. Elder will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Friday, August 11, 2023 at La Grange Community Church. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Friday, August 11, 2023 at La Grange Community Church with Rev. Jay Wells officiating. Interment will follow in La Grange Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to La Grange Community Church or donations may be made to the La Grange Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 33, LaGrange, TN, 38046.

