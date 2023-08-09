U.S. Marshals seek man wanted in 4 West Tennessee counties

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals are advising residents to be on the lookout for a man wanted in four West Tennessee counties.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 39-year-old Cory Waldrop is wanted on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading, theft, and drug charges.

Waldrop is described as a white male, 6’6″ tall and weighing around 190 pounds. Authorities say he has blue eyes, red or auburn hair, and numerous tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals say Waldrop is wanted in Chester, McNairy, Madison and Hardeman Counties. According to the Marshals, he has a history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact Investigator Ronald DeWald with the U.S. Marshals at (731) 298-6103, or your local law enforcement.

