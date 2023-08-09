Weakley, Obion schools dismissing schools early

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Weakley and Obion County Schools will be dismissing early at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

Weakley County Schools says buses will run according to the route schedule at each school and parents are being advised to check with the social media page for their child’s school for specific times and info.

Obion County says there no after-school activities as well.

The early dismissal is due to the threat of severe weather.

