10-year-old dies after house fire in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. — Local authorities confirm a child has died following a house fire in West Tennessee.

According to a social media post by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a house fire at 2155 Highway 69 South in Paris was reported around 9:07 Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says their deputies, along with Paris Police, Henry County EMS, and the Oakland, Springville, Paris and Mansfield Fire Departments, all responded to the scene.

The post states that upon arrival, authorities learned a 10-year-old child was still inside the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was located inside the home and transported to the Henry County Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the child was pronounced dead at the hospital, due to possible smoke inhalation.

An investigation is underway by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, however the Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected.

