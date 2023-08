Carroll County Fair returns to Huntingdon

The Carroll County Fair is back in Huntingdon at the Carroll County Fairgrounds and Civic Center.

Those in attendance enjoyed fair rides, games, foo and a petting zoo.

The carnival will continue through Saturday, August 12, with a tractor pull taking place Friday night.

