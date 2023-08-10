First cross country jamboree held in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A local town hosted its inaugural cross country jamboree.











The event took place in McKenzie and featured participation from nine teams representing various regions of West Tennessee, including a team from McKenzie High School.

Notably, this marks the school’s first foray into cross country in nearly a decade.

According to school officials, the genesis of the track and field team was sparked by student interest and a desire to establish an inclusive activity.

“Several of my athletes play other sports, and this started out as a way to engage in extra conditioning. Now, they’re developing a genuine passion for it,” said Beth Mathis, the head coach for the Cross Country team at McKenzie High School.

Coach Mathis emphasized that the track isn’t just utilized by the school’s athletes. The entire community benefits from the facility, using it for jogging and exercise purposes.

Find more local news here.