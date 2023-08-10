Gun violence bus tour makes a stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A bus tour raising awareness on gun violence made a stop in Jackson on Thursday.

State representatives and state senators across Tennessee supported the tour.

One of the leading causes of death for children in Tennessee is gun-related, such as the deadly shooting at the private school in Nashville.

State Representative John Ray Clemmons says he hopes the tour makes a difference.

“Yes, so, we’re out traveling the state of Tennessee, we believe that our kids deserve better,” Clemmons said. “People across Tennessee overwhelmingly want to see common sense legislation passed to better protect our children and our communities from gun violence.”

The first stop on the tour was Memphis on Wednesday. The bus tour will end on August 21, making its way to the State Capital, to be there when the special legislative session is convened by Governor Bill Lee.

Senator Charlane Oliver encourages Tennesseans to join them on the trip to Nashville.

“A two-hour drive should be worth it to you to show up on August 21st for special session to demand that our kids and our families and our selves deserve better,” Oliver said.

State Representative Clemmons says it is significant that the bus is designed as a school bus. He says being a father of three makes it closer to home.

“We should expect our children to be safe, not only in communities, but in their schools,” Clemmons said. “We want to see policies enacted to do just that, so that’s why the bus is so symbolic and that’s why we encourage everybody to get on the bus for gun safety.”

This tour will make stops in Dickson, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and other small cities across Tennessee.

The gun violence bus tour is visiting cities across Tennessee in response to the proclamation Governor Bill Lee released on August 8.

