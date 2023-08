Mugshots : Madison County : 8/09/23 – 8/10/23

Destini Cook Destini Cook: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Destini Cook: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Summer Smith Summer Smith: Failure to appear

Matthew Messick Matthew Messick: Failure to appear

Angelica Crowder Angelica Crowder: Public intoxication

Lora Traylor Lora Traylor: Aggravated domestic assault



Thomas McKinley Thomas McKinley: Public intoxication

Bradley McGill

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/09/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/10/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.