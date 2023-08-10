New business arrives in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.– A new business arrives in Jackson as Heartland Infusion opened its doors.







The company, hailing from East Tennessee, joined forces with the Greater Jackson Chamber for a ribbon-cutting event during their grand opening ceremony.

Rhett Hogan, CEO of Heartland Infusion, explained that the company specializes in intravenous infusions tailored to chronically ill or medically fragile patients.

Hogan emphasized that these patients require intravenous medication administered by professional medical staff.

At Heartland Infusion, creating a comfortable atmosphere for patients during their infusion is a priority.

The decision to establish a location in Jackson was driven by the city’s current growth and anticipated future expansion.

“Our primary focus is on chronically ill and medically fragile patients who would benefit from our white glove, patient-centered care environment. This convenience extends to their homes, providers, and prescribing professionals,” Hogan said.

Heartland Infusion’s new location is situated at 54 Exeter Road in north Jackson.

