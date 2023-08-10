Samantha Wood

As an artist in Jackson, TN, how has the local community influenced and inspired your artistic journey? Are there any specific aspects of the city or its culture that have had a significant impact on your creative process?

The Jackson community has been extremely supportive and nurturing throughout my artistic journey. People have shown up to support me at The Ned when I’ve had art exhibits, shopped with me at local pop ups, shared my fundraisers on social media, and commissioned me to paint their pets, homes, etc. Local businesses have provided me with space to exhibit my work…The Co, The Ned and the Jackson Arts Council have continuously provided new opportunities and support.

Can you share some insights into your artistic style and the mediums you work with? What draws you to these particular forms of expression, and how do they help you convey your artistic vision to your audience?

My medium of choice is fluid acrylics and I would describe my artistic style as vibrant and lush. Nature and nostalgia are two themes I continually revisit within my work. I like to highlight the particular things that make an object beautiful or special, so that it stands out and draws attention. It is always my goal to create a feeling of excitement, growth, and hope within my paintings.

What role do you believe art plays in fostering a sense of community and cultural appreciation? How do you actively engage with the local community through your art, and do you participate in any collaborative projects or initiatives that promote American artist appreciation?

I believe that art creates connections between people…it provokes discussion and helps us process life in a unique way. Art can help us to develop new perspectives and view things in ways that we previously couldn’t. I believe that when we spend time appreciating and engaging with the arts we enhance and deepen our own human experience.

I actively engage with my community through sharing my paintings and thoughts on social media. I also participate in local pop up events, and The Jackson Arts Council’s First Friday Art Walks.This is a fun way to meet new people and share my art with them. I have participated in several group exhibits here in Jackson with other local artists. I also apply for art open calls here in the U.S. and abroad. I have had my work featured in multiple online exhibitions and in print magazines, which promotes artist appreciation.

In what ways do you find inspiration and motivation in the rich artistic history and heritage of American art? Are there any specific American artists or movements that have influenced your work, and if so, how have you incorporated those influences into your artistic practice?

Wayne Thiebaud was an American artist that I have been enamored with for years. His paintings have influenced my use of color and fueled my obsession with shadows. He is known for his paintings of bakery cakes and everyday objects as well as landscapes of the steep San Francisco topography. I think his ability to portray something that is so “day to day” in such a colorful, beautiful way really influenced the direction of my art.

Looking to the future, what are your aspirations as an artist? Do you have any upcoming projects or exhibitions that you’re excited about? Additionally, how do you envision American artist appreciation continuing to evolve and grow, and what role do you hope to play in that development?

In the coming years, I plan to have my art in galleries throughout the southeast. I also want to work on developing products that feature my art and license them to larger companies. One day, I will have a solo exhibit in NYC. I also plan to travel the world, explore and create paintings inspired by this beautiful earth and the human experience.

Currently, I am between collections. In April, I did a solo show at The Ned that featured a large collection of my paintings that were inspired by vintage kaleidoscopes and perspectives on life. This summer, I’ve worked on some corporate commissioned jobs and taught some painting classes. I do have plans for two new painting collections…one that is a celebration and contrast of the beauty of Tennessee vs the beauty of NYC. The other is an exploration of butterflies and art deco design elements. I’ve just got to decide which one I’m ready to dive into first! I’ll begin my work on the new collection in September.

I envision American artist appreciation, and just art appreciation in general growing in the coming years. Social media makes the art world accessible to everyone…which is a wonderful thing…and we are living in a time where people really yearn for and need that connection. My main hope and goal in life is just to create more connection and more beauty while I’m here.

