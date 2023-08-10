Sarah M. Jackson (nee Martin) passed away, after a lengthy illness, on August 2, 2023.

She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 5, 1941 and raised in Lower Makefield, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Sally graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1959 and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Sally took secretarial classes at Rider College, New Jersey and worked several years at a real estate company.

She met her future husband, James H. Jackson, when he was serving in the Air Force at McGuire Air Force Base. Sally and Jim were married in 1961 and settled in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Jim’s work transferred him to Memphis in 1979 and the couple remained in Tennessee, designing and building a home in Somerville. Always an animal lover, Sally found joy in caring for her several swans and peacocks. Jim passed away in 2003 and “Miss Sally” lived a solitary life in the home they had built.

Sally was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Elizabeth Martin, and by her nephew Timothy J. Martin. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Clark and DeeAnn Martin of Yardley, PA; her nephew, Clark Ryan Martin and his wife, Meg; a great-niece, Madison; and great-nephews, CJ, Mason and Noah. Sally’s family is especially grateful to Sally’s “Somerville Family”: Heather Henry and her daughters, Anna, Olivia, Leanna and Heather’s mother, Ellen. The loving care given by Heather and her family enabled Sally to stay in her home until her passing.

Services were private.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.