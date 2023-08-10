Search continues for suspects in connection to Brownsville murder

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The search continues for those responsible for the death of a Brownsville woman.

Brownsville Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still on the lookout for those who are responsible for the death of 81-year-old Warlene Turner-Jones.

A reward of $10,000 is now being offered in the search for those responsible for Jones’ death.

According to the TBI, Governor Bill Lee announced the reward on Wednesday. On August 1st, Jones was fatally shot while inside her home on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jones suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Brownsville police say that there were no signs of forced entry or burglary.

Her daughter, Angela Jones, says this is a shock to her family. She doesn’t know why anyone would do this. She was well-known in the area and was loved and respected by many.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, you can contact the TBI or Brownsville police.

