Shirley Ann Stafford Wade, age 81, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 9, 2023. She was born May 5, 1942 to William Haywood Stafford and Lessie Velma Claunch Stafford in Somerville, Tennessee. She spent much of her young adult life in Macon, Tennessee before settling in Collierville, Tennessee.

Shirley was raised in the depression era and grew up on the family farm picking cotton. She was married for 61 years to Julian Lee “Flute” Wade who preceded her in death on June 17, 2023. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Collierville and was a Pioneer businesswoman in Bartlett where she received an award from the mayor.

Shirley enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Never one to sit idle, she went to beauty school and opened her own hair salon, “Modern Hairstyles”, with her sister, Alene Stafford Darnell. Later in life, she found a beloved community at the Collierville YMCA and thrived in her weekly exercise routines of water aerobics and Silver Sneakers.

Mrs. Wade is survived by two sons, Terry Wade (Crystal) and Woody Wade; six grandchildren, Tristan L. Wade, Juliann Leigh Wade, Justin Way (Ashley), Amy Lee Moody, Heidi Ann Wade and Heather Way Ramirez (Gerardo); and four great-grandchildren, Savannah Way, Madelyn Way, Lucas Ramirez and Justin Cook.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Darlene Wade; her sister, Alene Darnell; three brothers, Arthur Sidney Stafford, William “Bill” Morton Stafford and Malcom “Gene” Stafford; and her grandson, Chad S. Wade.

A visitation for Mrs. Wade will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Graveside Services will be at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at New Bethel Cemetery in Rossville with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Justin Way, Terry Wade, Woody Wade, Tristan Wade, Mike Kohn and Bobby Barlovic.

