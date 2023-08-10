Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest set for The Amp this October

JACKSON, Tenn. — A one-of-a-kind music festival is returning to the Hub City.

The Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest is a day-long heavy metal music festival to be held in downtown Jackson.

The festival will feature bands from all across the country, as well as numerous arts, crafts, and food vendors.

The Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest will take place on Saturday, October 14 at The Amp.

Tickets cost $30. Click here for more information.

