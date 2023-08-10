Tennessee Soybean Festival turns 30, events September 2-9

MARTIN, Tenn. — An annual event featuring a week-full of fun will celebrate its 30th anniversary in one local city.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival returns to Martin on September 2-9.

Headliners for this year’s festival will be Cheap Trick on September 7, The Brothers Osborne on September 8, and Russell Dickerson on September 9.

In addition to the musical guests, attendees can also expect the traditional events such as the Soybean Street Fair, and the Soybean Parade. The parade will take off at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, at University Street and Lindell Street.

The festival will also bring a wide variety of other activities to enjoy throughout the week, including sea lion shows, carnival rides, history exhibits, a barbecue cookoff, and the Soybean Voice contest.

Click here to visit the official website, where you can find information on tickets and a full schedule of events.

