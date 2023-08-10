UofM Lambuth planetarium announces September schedule

From the University of Memphis Lambuth:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium has announced its schedule of shows for September:

Friday, September 1, 1:30 pm – “TimeSpace”

Tuesday, September 5, 5:30 pm – “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Friday, September 8, 1:30 pm – “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Friday, September 8, 3:45 pm, Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show – “Tales of the Maya Skies”

Tuesday, September 12, 5:30 pm – “Chaos & Order”

Friday, September 15, 1:30 pm – “Chaos & Order”

Tuesday, September 19, 5:30 pm – “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph”

Friday, September 22, 1:30 pm – “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph”

Saturday, September 23, 9:30 am, Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Tuesday, September 26, 5:30 AND 6:30 pm – “Oasis in Space”

Friday, September 29, 1:30 pm – “Oasis in Space”

Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. For safety reasons, there is no seating once the IN USE lights are on. No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium. Presentations are free to groups and individuals, with free parking in the conveniently located Hyde lot.

The University of Memphis-Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium was built in 1967 and rededicated in 1973 through a generous grant from the M. D. Anderson Foundation in honor of Jackson, Tenn., native and philanthropist, Monroe Dunaway Anderson. The Planetarium’s 30-foot dome seats 60 and presents regularly scheduled public shows via its Digitarium Alpha 2+ digital projector. One of the few public planetariums in West Tennessee outside of Memphis, the University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium serves the public as well as community and school groups with a wide range of presentations. Schools or groups interested in scheduling a show should email planetarium@memphis.edu, or call Holley Wood, coordinator, at 731.425.7368.