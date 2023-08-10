UTM Family Weekend schedule set

The following is from the University of Tennessee at Martin:

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host its annual Family Weekend Sept. 8-10, featuring several events that will showcase the university and its community.

This year’s Family Weekend was planned to coincide with the 30th Tennessee Soybean Festival, which runs from Sept. 2 through Sept. 9 in Martin.

The city will have several fun events going on throughout the week and during Family Weekend for everyone to enjoy. A complete schedule of events for the festival can be found at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

John Abel, the UTM assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and the dean of students, said this year’s Family Weekend date was selected with the added fun of the Soybean Festival in mind.

“Three years ago, the Soybean Festival weekend was the only one that worked, and it went very well having Family Weekend and Soybean together, so we wanted to do that again,” he said.

Family Weekend is an opportunity for students and alumni and their families to get together and enjoy what UT Martin has to offer. The weekend is centered around the Skyhawks’ home-opening football game against Missouri State, but there is much more in store.

The weekend opens on Friday, Sept. 8, when people are welcomed by the City of Martin. The Family Weekend check-in takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Martin Public Library, where people can pick up their Family Weekend T-shirts and bundles.

