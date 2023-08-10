Waste disposal upgrades announced for Henderson County residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Henderson County is aiming to make waste management more convenient and efficient for residents.

According to a social media post by Henderson County, TN Government, upgrades have been announced for waste disposal services, with new open top containers being placed at three different locations throughout the county.

Those locations are the Reagan, Bargerton, and Mig Drive Convenience Centers.







The containers are intended for disposal of household items like furniture, mattresses, and various non-hazardous items. Items such as tires and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The Henderson County Solid Waste Department reminds that these containers are for use of Henderson County residents only, and not for commercial use.

The post also gave acknowledgement to local commissioners who made this change possible.

For more news in the Henderson County area, click here.