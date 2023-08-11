Crash claims life of 62-year-old Gibson County woman

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office says a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman on Friday.

The sheriff’s office reports that around 2:45 p.m. the two vehicles collided, with deputies arriving to find one vehicle on its side and the other one rolled over near the 5000 block of Highway 152.

The sheriff’s office reports that Sandra Pruitt, of Humboldt, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and refused transport to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office reports via Facebook that it is possible that Pruitt had a medical episode that caused the collision.

