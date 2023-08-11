Funeral home offering Full-Circle Aftercare

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina Funeral Home is taking action to assist grieving families by offering a complimentary service called Full-Circle Aftercare.

Full-Circle Aftercare aids families in handling various post-loss tasks that can prove challenging, including navigating government benefits, managing finances, dealing with insurance matters, addressing estate issues, and accessing protection services.

These tasks are often overwhelming for families dealing with the loss of a loved one.

According to the funeral home, most families typically spend 18 to 24 months to complete these tasks. However, Full-Circle Aftercare significantly streamlines the process, completing it within one to two days on average.

“A lot of families don’t know where to turn or what questions to ask during this challenging time. That’s where Full-Circle Aftercare comes in. They work alongside families, even making calls on their behalf to various companies, government agencies, and insurance providers,” said DJ Brewer, Managing Director of Medina Funeral Home.

Brewer emphasized that this service is offered free of charge to their customers, with the funeral home covering the associated expenses.

