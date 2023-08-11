GALLERY: New sinkhole appears near businesses in north Jackson

On Friday, we were alerted to a new sinkhole near the 100 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

This sinkhole is located in the parking lot of the shopping center that contains Big Lots, Bargain Hunt, Los Portales and Farmers Home Furniture.

Around noon, the area could be seen marked off with caution tape and traffic cones.

Also on Friday, a crew could be seen making repairs to a sinkhole in the parking lot of the Old Hickory Mall, first reported in July.

Construction equipment was at the scene on the south side of the mall, which is located just hundreds of feet from the site of the new sinkhole.

