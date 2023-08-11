Issues over budget come to a close in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A prolonged period of budgetary challenges in Chester County recently found resolution through a court proceeding.







Attorney Michael Hill offered insights into the root causes of the substantial issue.

“Within the county commission, debates arose concerning whether to allocate funds for a new building for the election commission. Despite the allocation of funds and approval of a bid, when it came time to formalize the contract, the mayor opted not to proceed,” Hill explained.

Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson’s decision to abstain from signing the contract stemmed from his belief that further expenditures in that regard were unnecessary.

Following the mayor’s decision, the county commission initiated legal action against Mayor Hutcherson, seeking a court order to compel his signature on the contract. This development sparked concerns among many Chester County residents.

According to resident Norma Meissner, greenlighting the building project would have led to a fiscal shortfall of approximately $1.7 million for Chester County.

“Addressing this deficit, the commissioners appear to be considering a property tax increase of around 38 percent. Such a substantial rise could potentially result in homeowners facing the risk of property loss,” Meissner said.

After arguments from both sides, the court ultimately ruled that the mayor would not be compelled to sign the contract.

