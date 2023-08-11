JSCC names Cameron Cates as new basketball Head Coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College announces that Cameron Cates has been selected as the new men’s basketball Head Coach.

A press release states Cates is a former JSCC student-athlete who comes to the team from Western Texas College, where he was the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach.

According to the release, Cates brings coaching and player development experience at both the community college and university level, and also brings fundraising and organizational experience during his time at Pratt Community College and Newman University.

Along with starting his coaching career with the Tennessee Flight West Basketball Club in 2017, Cates has also served as the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Basketball Coach at JSCC.

“Jackson State has a proven track record of being an excellent basketball program,” said Steve Cornelison, JSCC Athletic Director. “Cates has shown throughout his career that he knows what it takes to develop a competitive team and under his direction, and with his recruitment knowledge of the area, I believe we will see a return of the Green Jays that West Tennessee know and love. I’m honored to select Cates as the new head coach and excited to see what the future holds for Men’s Green Jay Basketball.”

After playing for the Green Jays from 2014-2016, the release states Cates went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in Business and Accounting from the University of Tennessee at Martin, as well as a Master of Business Administration with a focus in Leadership from Newman University.

