LIFELINE in immediate need of blood donations

From LIFELINE Blood Services:

LIFELINE Blood Services has an immediate need for Type O, A negative, and B negative blood types.

“The need for blood is constant and sometimes that need becomes critical. We have a few local heart surgery patients that need our donors’ help immediately. In addition to their high usage, we need to meet the additional needs of local patients. If you have type O, A negative or B positive blood types, please donate as soon as possible!” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.

LIFELINE encourages donors to find the time to donate at either their Jackson or Dyersburg Centers or find a blood drive nearby by visiting the blood drive calendar: lifelinebloodserv.org/drive-calendar.

LIFELINE wants to remind their donors, ages 18 years and up, that they can enter to win a 2020 Ford Mustang upon donating at either one of their Centers or on a mobile blood drive.

LIFELINE Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 HWY 51 Bypass, Suite 19 & 20, and is open Saturday and Wednesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary to donate whole blood.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties, including 18 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations and 1 ground ambulance service. Annually, the Center collects approximately 26,000 blood products (red cell units, platelets, plasma, etc.) to meet the needs of patients. Of that total, 75% of those products are usually collected on the bloodmobiles across West Tennessee. LIFELINE also provides reference lab and cross-matching services to healthcare facilities. For

more information, visit lifelinebloodserv.org.

