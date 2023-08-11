Man wanted for Jackson robbery captured at US-Mexico border

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted in Jackson over a robbery has been captured at the US-Mexico border.

According to a news release from the US Marshals, Jeraldo Ascencio Pacheco, 23, of Crockett County, was captured on Wednesday at the the Laredo Port of Entry in Texas.

Marshals say he was wanted for aggravated assault and especially aggravated robbery over an incident on April 14 where a man and woman were shot at Camelia Trace Apartments.

He is being held in the Webb County Jail, in Texas, while he awaits extradition back to Tennessee to face charges.

