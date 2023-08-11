Margie Hooper

Margie Loraine Hooper, age 86, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Shey Lovelace officiating. Burial will follow Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home from 12 Noon until the time of the service.

Margie was born on May 23, 1937, in Madison County to Grady Eugene Weatherford and Leta Elizabeth Pearl Hardee. She was a homemaker. She grew up in Bemis, TN. She was a long-time member of Allen Baptist Church. She was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, TN. She served her Lord and church faithfully, having served on numerous committees throughout the years. She served as the Assistant Sunday School Secretary at Allen Baptist Church. She believed the Bible was God’s Holy Word. She was married to Robert (Bobby) Lee Hooper for 62 years. She found great joy in loving and cooking for her family. In addition, she also served as a Girl Scout Leader.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Kaye Hooper Walker; her son-in-law, Ronnie Allen; her brother, Wayne Weatherford (Darlene); her sisters, Betty Jane Cantwell (Tom), Sandra O’Guinn (Mike) and Carolyn Dixe. She leaves a legacy of love for her six grandchildren, Jamie Forland (Ionella), Michael Forland, Brandon Forland, Rachel Yarbrough, Kelly Hughes (Josh), Abby King (Jason) and her five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Yarbrough, Luke Hughes, Lily Hughes, Lane King, and Taylor King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bobby) Lee Hooper; her parents, Grady and Leta Hardee Weatherford; two daughters, Vicki Jayne Hooper and Annette LaRue Hooper Allen; one brother, Harold Weatherford and one sister, Nancy Fitzgerald.

Pallbearers for the service Mike O’Guinn, Tony Scott, Wayne Weatherford, Jamie Forland, Thomas Martin and Michael Forland. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Kirby, Ronnie Allen, Raymond Jackson, Neil Keltner, Ronnie Hooper, and Al Dean.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be to the Allen Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Diane Presley, 142 Chestnut Dr., Brownsville, TN 38012, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.