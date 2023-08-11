McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: The Last Voyage of the Demeter

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Pictures’ The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Dracula’s unholy presence dooms the crew of the merchant ship Demeter as it sails from Carpathia to London.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.

If you want to support the actors and writers of SAG-AFTRA and WGA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/, and to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at https://sagaftra.foundation/.