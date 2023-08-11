Mugshots : Madison County : 8/10/23 – 8/11/23

John Mullins John Mullins: Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment

Christopher Massengill Christopher Massengill: Violation of community corrections

Dustin Page Dustin Page: Schedule III drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Dylan Hudspeth Dylan Hudspeth: Failure to appear

Edward Russell Edward Russell: Violation of community corrections



Jack Weaver Jack Weaver: Violation of community corrections

Jana Griggs Jana Griggs: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

Justin Vaulx Justin Vaulx: Failure to appear, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest

Kentrell Warren Kentrell Warren: Failure to appear

Marcella Hardin Marcella Hardin: Failure to appear



Michael Bane Michael Bane: Violation of probation

Parriss King Parriss King: Failure to appear

Randy Deberry Randy Deberry: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/11/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.