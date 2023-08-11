Mugshots : Madison County : 8/10/23 – 8/11/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, John Mullins John Mullins: Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment Christopher Massengill Christopher Massengill: Violation of community corrections Dustin Page Dustin Page: Schedule III drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Dylan Hudspeth Dylan Hudspeth: Failure to appear Edward Russell Edward Russell: Violation of community corrections Jack Weaver Jack Weaver: Violation of community corrections Jana Griggs Jana Griggs: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Justin Vaulx Justin Vaulx: Failure to appear, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest Kentrell Warren Kentrell Warren: Failure to appear Marcella Hardin Marcella Hardin: Failure to appear Michael Bane Michael Bane: Violation of probation Parriss King Parriss King: Failure to appear Randy Deberry Randy Deberry: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/11/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin