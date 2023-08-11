Police arrest suspect wanted for multiple robberies after brief barricade

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Local authorities make an arrest following an investigation into multiple robberies.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 18-year-old Martavious Brown was taken into custody Friday morning after a brief incident with law enforcement.

Police say at a residence on Upper Finley Road, authorities executed two search warrants simultaneously in connection with recent robberies.

A social media post by Dyersburg Police states that Brown refused to exit the residence and hid in a bedroom with a small child.

After around 10 minutes of negotiation attempts, police say Brown surrendered after a robot was deployed inside the residence.

The post states that numerous items, including a firearm, were removed from the property as possible evidence.

According to police, Brown is currently charged with with aggravated robbery, and additional charges are expected as detectives continue their investigation.

Records available online indicate Brown is currently in custody at the Dyer County Jail.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell stated: “I am proud of our team for the countless hours dedicated to solving these robberies, and the tireless work of our detective division. I want to thank them along with our Federal and State partners who assisted us this morning.”

Police say the operation involved the Dyersburg Police special response team, criminal investigations, street crimes unit, and patrol division, with the assistance of the ATF, FBI SafeStreets Task Force, and the 29th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

