Police investigate shooting at Nashville library that left 2 people wounded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police on Thursday were investigating a shooting at a library that left two people wounded in Nashville.

Preliminary information showed that one person was shot inside the north Nashville library and another person was shot outside the building, said Brooke Reese, a public information officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The person shot outside the library was hit in the foot and the wound was not considered life-threatening, Reese said. The condition of the person shot inside the library was not immediately known.

Police were searching for a suspect in the afternoon shooting, Reese said.

“This appears to be people that knew each other; that possibly had some kind of altercation or disagreement,” Reese said.

In February, police officer Geoffrey Redd was fatally shot inside a library in Memphis. The man who shot Redd was then killed by another officer.

