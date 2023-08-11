Registration is open for an annual talent show

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local talent show is coming to a nearby town, and they are encouraging senior citizens to get involved and showcase their many talents.

“We’re asking for musicians, dancers, singers,” said Whitney Billingsley, the City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Community Engagement Director. “Any talent that you may have are going to present to the community if you’re 60 years old and older.”

Signups are currently going on and will end on September 1.

“We’re looking forward to auditions. So auditions will be at Westwood Recreation Center, and there’ll be September the 7th and October the 5th. You have two options: 11 a.m. to one or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Billingsley said.

This is the second annual talent show. Previously, it was called “Hub City Senior Talent Show.”

Now it is returning with a new name and location.

“You hear senior and people feel like, ‘Oh. I’m a young 60-year-old. I’m not a senior or senior citizen yet.’ So we wanted to cater to those who knew that you were aging in elegance,” Billingsley said.

“The Age of Elegance Talent Show” will welcome participants and attendees at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for the December show.

And the show isn’t only welcoming those 60 and up, this is a show for everyone, as people of all ages come out to show their support and cheer on the contestants.

If you would like to get involved, simply visit the website to register.

