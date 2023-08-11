Ria Patel named as July 2023 Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ria Patel, 2023 Madison Academic Magnet High School graduate, has been named as the June 2023 Hub City Hero.

According to Patel’s nominator, her goal is “to make an impact in her community any way she can.”

Patel is the creator of “Ria’s Heart” which her nominator stated is a “behavioral therapy art program for children who are autistic.”

According to a press release, Patel has volunteered her time with Oakhaven Assisted Living, where she has baked for residents, as well as bought and created gift bags and purchased supplies for the residents’ activity area.

Patel named The Star Center as the organization she’s been affiliated with the longest, raising money through her fundraiser “Cupcakes for a Cause.” Patel stated that when she returns during the summer, she will teach baking classes at the Star Center.

“The Star Center was mostly important to me,” Patel said. “I wanted to do some kind of cupcake drive to raise money for [them].”

The release states that Patel said she feels rewarded when combining her passion and service.

“Always go with your passion,” Patel said. “If you think about what you love and what you really love to do, incorporate that into your community service.”

“Ria is a model for selflessness,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Her volunteering for multiple organizations, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA during her time in high school, shows a true passion for service to others.”

