A Stormy Setup Continues

Update Saturday 11 AM

Storms moved through the area this morning with very large amounts of lightning and very heavy rain. At one point, StormTracker 7 radar was indicating upwards of 70 mph winds near Union City in Obion county and later near China Grove in Gibson county as some broad rotation. We are currently monitoring storms around the area but we should see a little break in the activity early afternoon through mid afternoon.

RADAR SHOWING THE SEVERE STORM AROUND 9 AM THIS MORNING:

TODAY:

Showers and storms likely, mainly in the morning, Highs around 90 and light southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm for our southern counties.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid with 30% chance of storms and lows around 74 degrees. South winds around 3 to 5 mph.

Showers and storms will be widely scattered overnight and we’ll see another round of storms mainly near the Kentucky/Tennessee border for Tomorrow.

A severe threat will be with us all weekend with all of the area being included in the marginal threat today and our northern counties included in a slightly more elevated risk tomorrow.

This is a lower end threat but just as the morning has already proven, you can have some severe storms and very powerful storms with the lower threat risk as well.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms mainly north into the morning and afternoon with a few isolated pop up storms in the evening over the I-40 corridor. Highs again in the lower 90’s with rain chances at 40%.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few storms possible with lows around 72.

MONDAY:

Monday will include more scattered storms with a high around 91 but a strong cold front will move through the area Monday evening. Monday night lows will dip into the lower 60’s!

HUGE COOLDOWN LATE WEEK!

Tuesday will feel the effects of a very strong cold front expected to start us out in the lower 60’s in the morning and highs on Tuesday afternoon will only be the upper 70’s. Well have a nice and much less humid northwest wind and it will be a little bit chilly by Wednesday morning as some isolated areas could be the upper 50’s with most of us being around 62 for the morning temperatures. Wednesday highs will again be around 78-80 degrees and we’ll have some really nice and sunny days for a change from Tuesday right on into Friday! Temperatures will gradually warm back up with highs around the mid 80s on Thursday and upper 80s by Friday.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with the latest on how chilly it might get for next week!

