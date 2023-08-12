Event offers support to a very special group of people

JACKSON, Tenn.—A special event was held in Jackson for veterans.

A Veterans Town Hall Health and Job Fair was held in the Hub City this morning.

This event invited veterans to come out and learn more about job offers, health services and more.

The event had over 30 vendors present to help with resources and information for veterans.

Renee Brown, the Section Chief of Mental Health for the Memphis VA says when veterans come out to the fair, they learn a lot about these topics, so that’s why it’s so important to have these events.

“They served our country, they take care of us, so my job is to make sure they get the best care,” Brown said.

They plan on doing another Veterans Job and Health Fair in Mississippi soon.

