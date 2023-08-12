Local business vandalized

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local flower shop is vandalized.

Local Flower, located at 3189 N Highland Ave # D in Jackson was damaged overnight by what appeared to be an attempted break in.

The owner of the business, Tanya Wright, was contacted this morning by a neighboring business, who saw the damage and thought someone had shot at the building.

Upon arrival, Wright discovered what appeared to be places where someone had thrown or hit the glass door and damaged it.

Wright then contacted the Jackson Police Department to file a report, who said the damage did not appear to be from gunshots but impact instead.

This is not the first time Local Flower has been vandalized this year.

Wright wants to thank everyone who has reached out to check on them after the incident, and says despite the damage the business will maintain regular business hours.

However, the business is planning on closing its doors for good at the end of this month.

For more local news stories, click here.