Pet of the Week: Lillie

This week’s Pet of the Week is Lillie!

Lillie is a adult female cattle dog mix. She is a sweet, quiet lady of leisure, who has earned the nickname of “Her Majesty.”

She’s friendly with all people and other dogs. She also doesn’t make a fuss on car rides.











Lillie plays in short bursts of energy, but prefers to sunbathe outdoors or find a cozy bed when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

She loves soft, fuzzy toys to cuddle with, and if you interrupt her nap time, she will gladly roll over for a belly for a rub!

“Her Majesty” Lillie is easy to love! She is truly a hidden gem!

Anyone interested in adopting Lillie or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.