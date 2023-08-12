Summit returns to Jackson with resources for all ages

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local college hosted their annual I-C.A.R.E. Back to School Summit.

The event included workshops on fentanyl, gun and gang violence, domestic abuse, mental health, and successful school strategies for adults and youth.

There were also giveaways including cash, gift cards, and much more.

The event took place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Chambers McClure Academic Center at Lane College.

