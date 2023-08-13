A local university welcomes students to campus

MCKENZIE, Tenn.—Bethel University and the City of McKenzie welcomes new students.

A special carnival was held on Saturday at Bethel University where new students were welcomed by Bethel staff, current and past students, community leaders, and residents.











According to McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin, 500 freshman will be joining Bethel University.

There was food, games, and more offered at the event.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the newest freshman class here at Bethel University. The City of McKenzie is very fortunate to have a four year private institution in its city limits, and we are so thankful for the rich heritage and education that we have,” Griffin said.

Mayor Griffin says that this event goes back decades.

