Community members unite to fight against gun violence

JACKSON, Tenn.—A community unites to address gun violence and provide support to victims.

In a heartwarming display, Standing on God’s Word Ministry and members of the community got together to help prevent gun violence.

This event aimed to address the pressing issue of gun violence, while offering healing and comfort to those affected.

















“We are having an outreach called stop the bloodshed and it’s due to gun violence, due to how many young people are dying in the streets due to drugs and mental illness. This is the purpose of what we are doing today and that is to stop the bloodshed, because we want our young people really to just stop and think,” said Michael Cormier, Bishop.

This was a free event where everyone from all walks of life was invited. Inspiring and eye opening speeches were given at this event leaving people with renewed hope and determination to combat gun violence.

Many people came out to this event for support and to be among other people that have also experienced gun violence creating a safe space for open dialogue.

“It was good to have people come out from the church and support us in this, because we believe that they have the same heart that we have. That is to stop the bloodshed. That the young people will live and not being destroyed in the streets like we see happening so much,” said Frances Cormier, Pastor.

According to Bishop Michael Cormier, this will be an annual event.

