Shiloh Nat. Military Park announces a temporary closure

SHILOH, Tenn.—Local park makes changes due to exhibit updates.

According to Shiloh National Military Park, beginning Monday, August 14, the visitor center will be closed completely while the park has new exhibits installed and updates made. During this time, the park film will not be shown.

However the bookstore, restrooms, picnic area, national cemetery, and auto tour will remain open. The Corinth Interpretive Center located in Corinth, Miss. will also continue to be open.

The park grounds will be open from dawn until dusk and the bookstore will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The installation is expected to take around two weeks to complete.

Updates will be available by visiting the Shiloh website or following Shiloh National Military Park on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP.

