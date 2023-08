Storm Damage in West TN

Storms rolled through West TN Sunday morning leaving trees downed, and flooding to some areas.

Here is a look at some of the damage our viewers shared with us.

Farmington Dr. in Jackson Courtesy of D. Stine

Wind blew large tree down Farmington Dr, Jackson Courtesy of D. Stine

Bruceton Storm Damage: Courtesy of Y. Cannon

Bruceton Storm Damage: Courtesy of Y. Cannon

Bruceton Storm Damage: Courtesy of Y. Cannon

If you have storm photos to share, send them to us at news@wbbjtv.com.

Or follow us on Facebook and send us a message.