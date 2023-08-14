Assistance offered to flood victims as community recovers

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Flooding changed an entire community as some residents were displaced from their homes, or could no longer use their cars due to damages.

As you may recall, August 3-4, Union City and Obion County received heavy down downpours of rain leading to major flooding.

Now that a little over a week has passed, roads are back to normal, but residents are still recovering from the devastation.

“I had a gentleman come in here a while ago and said his son’s car was flooded. That was the only thing they had that needed to be looked at,” said Marshall Key, Director of Missions, Beulah Baptist Association. “There’s just so many different needs. So many different needs.”

Other needs include housing for some, or repairs to homes. Procedures have been put in place to best help residents who are in need, through filling out intake forms.

“It’s got their name and address and all that stuff on there,” Key said. “There’s a checklist for you know, what, how are you feeling right now? Are you overwhelmed? Or you know, those kinds of things. Do you need food, clothing, etc. You know, just some checks, but then there’s also a spot on the back for them to write down anything.”

And as some may not have experienced the flooding first hand, but want to provide assistance, there are still ways you can get involved to help.

“It’s better if you could call Beulah Baptist Association, and kind of see, you know, hey, this is what we would like to do,” Key said. “So please call us, we’ll make a list of what you want to do, what you can bring, what you can provide, and then we’ll be calling on you as as we need those things.”

Prayer was another way of help that was requested, as this was an experience that was very unexpected.

“They couldn’t prepare for it. This was a complete, you know, well God knew, we didn’t, and so it was, it was a shock,” Key said.

Click here for more information on how you can assist in the relief efforts.

SEE ALSO: Flooding around West Tennessee (8/4/23)