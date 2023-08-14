Family Empowerment Expo held in east Jackson communities

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event is held in the Hub City geared towards helping families.

The Family Empowerment Expo for East Pointe and the Washington Douglass communities was held Monday.

Many vendors were at this expo offering their services to residents. Some of those vendors included offerings like education assistance, employment, mental health, housing, and more.

There was also information shared about the affordable connectivity program for residents. If you receive Section 8 or any other housing assistance, you may be eligible for free internet.

“We have all of these resources here today to make the connect. Part of our mission is upper mobility, so we thought we would bring it to the sites. We’ve done Lincoln Courts, Allenton Heights, and now today we are at East Point,” said Jackson Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Reid.

Reid says he’s thankful to everyone who played a part in making this expo a successful one.

