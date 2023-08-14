Garret Miller, age 62 of Springville, TN formerly of St. Anne, IL passed away

Saturday, August 12, 2023, at his residence in Springville. Private family services

will be scheduled.

Garret Miller was born April 11, 1961, in Evergreen, IL to Shirley Marie Moran

Miller of St. Anne, IL, and the late Bernard Miller. On December 30, 1982, he

married Toni Miller and she survives in Springville, TN.

Garret worked for Yoshino America for 42 years. He enjoyed drag racing with

Senzel Racing and being with his family & friends.

In addition to his wife, Garret is also survived by three daughters: Stacy (Dameon)

Schneider of Donovan, IL, Savanna (Nick) Montalta of Martinton, IL, and

Stephanie (Joshua) Sifrit of Chebanse, IL; three sisters: Catherine (Joe) Brzana of

Indiana, Carrie (Rick) Orlandini of Illinois, and Cheryl (Bill) Brassfield of Indiana;

two brothers: Glenn (Ellen) Miller of Illinois, and Gregg (Lisa) Miller of Illinois;

eleven grandchildren: Brenden, Ty, Ethan, Bentley, Bella, Jami (Blake), Michael,

Emmett, Huxley, Adysen, & Cannen; great-grandchild, Lane; and numerous

nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.