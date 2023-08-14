Jack LeBlanc

Jack J. LeBlanc, age 69 of Paris, TN passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his

residence. His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled.

Jack LeBlanc was born May 24, 1954, in Ft. Covington, NY to the late Hector

LeBlanc and the late Anita Vincellette LeBlanc.

Jack is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Karen LeBlanc of Paris, TN;

two daughters: Chantelle Sanchez of West Orange, NJ, and Jennifer LeBlanc of

Deland, FL; two sisters: Cheron Pimpinella and Juanita Chamberlain; brother,

Terry LeBlanc; numerous grandchildren; a great-grandson; nieces & nephews;

other family members & friends; and special neighbors Haskell & Holly North

who showed much care and concern throughout his illness.

Besides his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby LeBlanc.

Jack was a car enthusiast who enjoyed NASCAR.