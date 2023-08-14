MCSO responds to fight at local high school during football game

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Friday night, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News responded to a report of multiple police officers and sheriff’s deputies at North Side High School.

We reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, who confirmed there was a fight at the school during last Friday’s Football Jamboree between North Side High School and Haywood.

In a release, Jeff Wall, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said “Deputies did intervene in a fight that was found to be between a group of individuals in an area around the football stadium.”

Wall continued by saying that several individuals were asked to leave the complex and one juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct and then released to their parent.

We have reached out to the Jackson-Madison County School District and are still awaiting comment.