New afterschool center to open its doors in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special afterschool center is opening its doors in the Hub City.

The Kingdom Support Solutions Ministry Executive Director, Christina Littlejohn, will be opening up an afterschool center for children ages 5-14.

The center will provide educational activities, mentoring, homework assistance, and age appropriate curriculums in a safe environment.

“Your child will be here to be loved, nurtured, mentored, and also counseled,” said Littlejohn.

Littlejohn says that KSSM is connected with multiple outreach organizations that help with counseling children, and help families bridge the gap in financial lack and needs.

KSSM also helps with school supplies, food, and more.

There will also be a campaign or sponsorship launching soon to have laptops and other technology, to help increase the effectiveness of technology education at the center.

Littlejohn tells us that the ultimate goal is to impact the youth and make a difference in their lives.

“I do believe that attending this center will be more than just your child being tended to with care of being watched over in a safe environment, but also there will be instrumental educational tools that will be put in place with technology included, because technology is very important in the minds of children,” said Littlejohn.

Located in Jackson at 1410 East Chester Street Suite F, the hours for the center will be Monday-Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information on how your child can get involved, call (731) 410-7730 or click here to visit the website.

