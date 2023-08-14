Thomas Buckner III

Thomas Monroe Buckner III, age 27, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the NHC-Healthcare of Milan. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Thomas was born on January 13, 1996, in Dyersburg, TN. He worked for Clark’s Distributing Company in Dyersburg in the warehouse for Budweiser. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his mother/Grandmother: Sarah Goodman.

He is survived by his grandparents: Tim and Irene Nelson; his father: Thomas Monroe Buckner, Jr.; one daughter: Annaleigh Seiber; four sisters: Miranda Pike, Cynthia Jackson, Haley Williams, and Kelsey Wright; one brother: Kaden Pierson; three nieces and three nephews.

The Buckner Family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.